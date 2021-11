The Carroll Rec Center recently held their 21st annual Turkey Shoot, with frozen turkeys from Carroll Hy-Vee distributed to the winners in each division. The entry fee was simply non-perishable items or canned goods, and over 100 items were collected. These were delivered to Carroll Community of Concern. There are a couple other events scheduled at the Rec Center in the near term with registration already underway for the Dec. 10 Giving Tree Jingle Bell Fun Run. This holiday event has participants taking a walk or run through the Festival of Lights at Swan Lake State Park on that Friday evening and the cost of registration is simply one new, unwrapped toy per participant. A link to registration can be found below. Breakfast with Santa is hosted by the Carroll Kiwanis Club on Saturday, Dec. 11 and also includes a picture with the season’s most popular man. Registration for the breakfast can be done by calling the Rec Center at 792-5400 or stopping by during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $5 per ticket.

CARROLL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO