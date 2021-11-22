ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unions pressure FTC to reject Amazon purchase of MGM Studios

By Reuters
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour big unions, including the Service Employees International Union and the Teamsters, urged the US Federal Trade Commission on Monday to oppose Amazon’s plan to buy Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, saying it would reduce competition in the streaming video market. Amazon announced the $8.45 billion deal in May, saying the purchase...

nypost.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Mgm Studios#Svod#The United Farmworkers#Bureau Of Competition#Retail
