Do you ever walk by a stranger on a crowded street corner and realize that you're suddenly in love with the perfume that they have on? Or, can you expertly identify the exact scent that your friend is wearing without ever having to ask because you’ve spent so much time sampling it at your local counter? That’s how fashion and beauty insiders feel about Maison Margiela’s cult-favorite range of Replica perfumes. Everyone seems to have their favorite scent from the line, all of which are meant to transport you back to specific memories or places in your life. The most popular of these is undoubtedly the Replica By The Fireplace Eau De Toilette, which just so happens to be majorly marked down right now as a part of Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale.

