ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

George P. Bush Scrubs Endorsement From Indicted Sheriff Linked to the Oath Keepers

By Tim Dickinson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYH6q_0d47YAur00

In his bid for state Attorney General, George P. Bush puts “Defend Our Law Enforcement” at the heart of his “ pro-Texas agenda .” It’s a law-and-order message that has earned him prominent endorsements, including from the National Border Patrol Council.

Bush’s endorsement page also recently included a plug from a top north Texas lawman who insisted Texas “needs a clear leader who backs the blue.” But that official, Sheriff Jeffrey C. Lyde of Clay County, has become notorious in recent days — and his plug has been scrubbed from Bush’s website.

Early last week, Rolling Stone highlighted Lyde’s appearance in hacked membership rolls of the far-right Oath Keeper militia. Then, on Thursday, Lyde was arrested and detained at his own jail, on charges of “official oppression,” for allegedly illegally detaining two inmates.

Lyde’s endorsement has since disappeared from Bush’s website. Rolling Stone took the screenshot below Thursday afternoon. By Thursday evening there was no trace of Lyde’s kind words for P.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jp2Sq_0d47YAur00

GeorgePBush.com

Bush’s campaign did not reply to queries about what happened to the endorsement from Lyde, its views on his indictments, or whether the campaign is standing by Lyde as he defends himself against the charges he abused his powers.

The scrubbed endorsement underscores the tricky spot Bush is in, politically, as he campaigns to be Texas’ top cop. The GOP scion — the grandson and nephew of presidents, and son of a governor — belongs to one of the most storied political dynasties in America. His middle initial, P., stands for Prescott, the first name of his great grandfather, who represented Connecticut in the U.S. Senate.

But in this Trumpy age, being the next-gen Bush is at best a mixed blessing. P. has attempted to straddle the gap between his establishment inheritance and the party’s anti-establishment leader. Despite his father, Jeb Bush, having been raked over the coals by Trump during the 2016 GOP presidential primary, P. has cozied up to the 45th president. In his current post as Texas Land Commissioner, P. appeared with Trump at a 2019 signing ceremony to expand oil pipelines. “ This is the only Bush that likes me! ” Trump crowed as he called P. to the stage for a handshake. “This is the Bush that got it right.” P. publicly backed Trump in the 2020 election.

Bush is now campaigning to oust the state’s incumbent attorney general, Ken Paxton , who has proved a magnet for scandal. A Tea Party conservative, Paxton has been indicted for felony securities fraud. (Originally filed in 2015, those charges are still pending, having been stalled for years by court challenges.) More recently, Paxton has been accused by senior staff of misusing his office to benefit a top donor , leading to a reported FBI probe of Paxton. (The AG’s office issued a 374-page report that purports to clear its leader.) Bush told the Dallas Morning News that if Paxton wins the GOP primary, he would fall in the general election to a Democrat. “This time around he will not win,” Bush said, “because he’s facing corruption and bribery charges.”

Attempting to differentiate himself from the incumbent, Bush has made transparency and good governance cornerstones of his campaign. He’s insisted Texas needs an attorney general who is “ above reproach .” But former President Trump has not been swayed to back his one Bush buddy. In July, Trump endorsed Paxton “to advance America First policies,” billing him as “a true Texan who will keep Texas safe—and will never let you down!”

Ultimately — as the disappearance of Lyde from his backer’s list underscores — George Prescott Bush’s establishment DNA is winning out. It’s one thing to accept an endorsement from a right-wing, meme-slinging, Trump-loving sheriff who posts “LETS GO BRANDON!” on Facebook. (Lyde’s Twitter backdrop features a child telling his mother: “When I become a man I want to be a liberal,” to which the mom replies: “Well you’ll have to decide. You can’t be both.”) It’s quite another to stand by that lawman as he’s linked to a militia group and arrested for a pair of Class A misdemeanors for subjecting detainees to jail terms “that the defendant knew was unlawful,” according to the Lyde indictments.

P. may play footsie with the Trump wing of his party. But he’s ultimately a Bush at his core, as the appearance of another endorser on his page underscores: “George P. Bush is a man of great integrity who has dedicated his life to public service based upon the conservative principles that I support,” writes James A. Baker III, who served as H.W.’s chief of staff and as an all-purpose family fixer through the W. years.

“I support my good friend George P. Bush,” Baker writes, “and I hope that all Texans will support him.”

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Lin Wood Goes Off the Deep State Deep End, Accuses Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell and Stop the Steal of Grifting

Right-wing darling Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen acquitted of murder for killing two people at a racial justice protest, sent the QAnon world into a tailspin when he said in interviews that Lin Wood, a leading QAnon believer and Trump attorney who briefly represented Rittenhouse, was “insane” and had “taken advantage” of him. That prompted right-wing Trump allies — including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, alt-right activist Jack Posobiec and former Trump White House aide Sebastian Gorka — to come out against Wood. In response, Wood has been posting through it, making wild claims without evidence. Over the past few days, he has...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Black Friday

Black Friday is coming up fast, and new data from Adobe’s 2021 Holiday Shopping Forecast predicts major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — some of the best home and kitchen deals of the season are live. In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers will be able to score home and kitchen Black Friday discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club (which now has a 90-day free trial to let you shop SamsClub.com without a membership). Especially if you’re worried about pandemic-related delays to the...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Rep. Boebert Suggested Rep. Omar Was a Terrorist. Democrats Want the GOP to Take Action

Democratic leadership condemned Islamophobic remarks made by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) where she suggested Omar was a terrorist and called her a member of the “jihad squad.” “Racism and bigotry of any form, including Islamophobia, must always be called out, confronted and condemned … We call on the Republican Leadership to address this priority with the congresswoman and to finally take real action to confront racism,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic House leadership wrote in a statement late Friday. Boebert was filmed over Thanksgiving break telling a story about an encounter with Omar in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Globe

Bramnick raising money for George P. Bush in Texas race

George P. Bush will be in New Jersey tomorrow to raise money for his campaign to become the Texas attorney general at an event sponsored by Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick and his son, Brent. Tickets are $2,500-per-parson with space limited to ten guests. A two-term state land commissioner, Bush...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Jeb Bush
Person
George P. Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescott Bush#Texas Attorney General#Oath Keepers#Gop#The U S Senate
HuffingtonPost

QAnon Believers Rattled After Kyle Rittenhouse Calls Extremist Lawyer Lin Wood 'Insane'

QAnon followers were taken aback this week when acquitted gunman Kyle Rittenhouse slammed extremist lawyer and longtime QAnon acolyte Lin Wood as “insane.”. As Rittenhouse and Wood faced off against each other, QAnon backers were speaking out in support of the lawyer — or the gunman — indicating a possible fracture in the far-right conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Responds to Biden’s Decision to Remove FARC from List of Foreign Terrorist Organizations

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis responded to President Biden’s reckless decision to remove the radically communist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) from the United States list of foreign terrorist organizations. For decades, this violent organization perpetuated countless murders, bombings, assassinations, kidnapping and attacks under the guise of “redistributing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS News

Steve Bannon asks court to deny request to shield records in his case

Attorneys for former chief Trump strategist Steve Bannon are asking the court to deny the federal government's request to keep documents in his case largely private. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to contempt of Congress charges after he was indicted by a federal grand jury for failing to comply with congressional summons in the House select committee's January 6 investigation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy