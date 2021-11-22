ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activision, ‘Battlefield 2042’ woes slam videogame stocks

By Wallace Witkowski
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Videogame stocks were hammered Monday as the sector is finding it difficult to catch a break heading into the holiday...

Related
MarketRealist

Will Activision Blizzard Stock Delist Amid the Corporate Mayhem?

In July 2021, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued video game holding company Activision Blizzard for discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. Additionally, Activision is being investigated by the SEC for its handling of misconduct. Now, company culture is only going downhill for the game maker. Article continues below...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Activision Blizzard Shares Are Falling

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are trading lower on continued weakness following a Tuesday report the company was aware of misconduct allegations, with workers reportedly staging a walkout to demand CEO Bobby Kotick's resignation. Activision Blizzard documents proved that CEO Bobby Kotick was well aware of the employee misconduct...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Activision Blizzard stock plummets after Bobby Kotick allegations

Activision Blizzard shares are on track for a 19-month low following allegations that CEO Bobby Kotick knew about sexual misconduct claims. A new report alleges that Kotick, who has been CEO of Activision Blizzard since its inauguration in 2008, knew about sexual misconduct claims at the company for years. These...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Activision may become vulnerable to a takeover

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI.O) board is facing its call of duty. The $50 billion gaming company’s share price has lost roughly a tenth of its value since the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Chief Executive Bobby Kotick was aware of allegations of sexual harassment and assault earlier than previously known. The further the stock falls, the greater the chances of an activist barging in to demand a sale.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Where Activision Blizzard Stands With Analysts

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $94.0 versus the current price of Activision Blizzard at $61.3619, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
VIDEO GAMES
Cartoon Brew

Turmoil At Activision Blizzard: CEO Bobby Kotick Faces Growing Calls To Resign; Stock Downgraded By J.P. Morgan

Pressure is mounting on Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, as his role in his company’s sexism scandal comes under fresh scrutiny. The game company been in crisis ever since the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) filed a lawsuit in July, describing its workplace as a “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.” On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report that raises questions about Kotick’s own complicity in this crisis, focusing on his handling of historical harassment claims.
BUSINESS
SVG

PlayStation Boss Slams Activision Blizzard's Response To Scandal

It's been an eventful few months for Activision Blizzard. Not only has their latest title, "Call of Duty: Vanguard," gotten off to a rocky start due to issues pertaining to cheating and problems with Search and Destroy mode, but the company itself has been embroiled in a nasty lawsuit following allegations of sexual harassment. The matter has gotten increasingly complicated due to issues regarding court settlements, and more allegations have surfaced, throwing Activison's power structure for a loop. The entire situation has shocked and shaken the games industry, prompting other company leaders to speak out about Activision Blizzard's actions. Jim Ryan, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, recently had some harsh words for the rival company.
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Xbox chief Phil Spencer joins Sony in slamming Activision Blizzard

Xbox chief Phil Spencer said Microsoft is in the process of reevaluating its relationship with major game publisher Activision Blizzard. His comments come in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report regarding CEO Bobby Kotick's prior knowledge of sexual assault and workplace discrimination, according to a leaked email sent to Microsoft staff and obtained by Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

Shareholders Call On Activision CEO to Resign

An Activision Blizzard stakeholder group that owns 4.8 million of the company’s 779 million shares wants CEO Bobby Kotick and other executives to resign. A Wall Street Journal report exposed Kotick for being aware of sexual misconduct allegations at the company for years but not informing the company’s board. The report resulted in a walkout by more than 110 employees on Tuesday and a call for his resignation.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Activision Blizzard Stock: We're Still Waiting on Bottoming Signs

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has been under selling pressure for several months. Monday it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that CEO Bobby Kotick would consider stepping down if he isn't able to make meaningful changes to the videogame maker's workplace culture. Back on Aug. 2 we wrote that "Traders...
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Epic Pulls Plug on Fortnite in China Amid Videogame Crackdown

Epic Games on Monday shut down its popular Fortnite videogame on China. The company, 40%-owned by China tech titan Tencent, had said last month that it would take the step. Epic released a test version of the game in 2018, and 10 million Chinese videogame players registered for it that summer. But the game never received formal government approval.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

A decade of success in the volatile world of videogames

The videogames industry is a notoriously volatile and fast-moving business, with its place at the forefront of technological change requiring readiness for upheaval at any moment. That makes it all the more impressive that Liverpool-based Ripstone is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a games studio this year, successfully building a company fit for the modern gaming landscape and continuing to prepare itself for where games are heading next.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Activision Black Friday Deals Listed

Activision has published some of the most beloved and popular titles in the Call of Duty series. This includes Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Cold War, both of which just released earlier this month. With Black Friday just around the corner, many fans of Activision's work are excited about a possible discount on some of the more recent titles.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

The Best Gaming and PS5 Deals to Shop This Weekend: Consoles, Controllers, Monitors and More

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Gamers are in for a treat this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with deals on dozens of high-tech gear that will add a competitive edge to any gaming experience. GameStop, in particular, has come out with some of the best deals of the year for Black Friday. Save up to 50% on gaming laptops, keyboards, mouses and webcams, and up to 60% off coveted games...
VIDEO GAMES
FXStreet.com

What happens to my shares in a stock split?

To begin, it may pay to define what a stock split is: A stock split is a simple mechanism that a listed company can employ to increase the number of issued shares while keeping its market capitalisation/ valuation the same. There are a couple of reasons a company may elect...
STOCKS
