Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh holds presser in advance of ‘The Game’ with Ohio State [Video]

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 5 days ago
This coming Saturday, everything will be on the line when Jim Harbaugh...

Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
Former Michigan RB absolutely destroys Jim Harbaugh on HBO’s ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’

“There was nothing that ever was swept under the rug or ignored. He addressed everything in a timely fashion.”. That was the comment made by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in regards to the allegations of Bo Schembechler not doing the right thing when he discovered late UM doctor Robert Anderson was sexually assaulting athletes while giving them an exam.
NFL
On3.com

Mel Tucker fires back at Jim Harbaugh for calling out officiating

Michigan and Michigan State played two weeks ago, but there is still controversy surrounding the game. After a controversial call by officials on a touchdown run, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been clear in his frustration with what he thought was an incorrect call, and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has fired back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Bold Claim About No. 6 Michigan

There wasn’t any movement at the top of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes at least one team in the top seven should have moved up a spot. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum said he thinks Michigan is under-ranked at the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Michigan’s Win Over Ohio State

It has finally happened. On Saturday afternoon, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his first win over Ohio State. Michigan set the tone from the opening quarter, running the football at a consistent and efficient rate. Harbaugh’s squad finished the game with 297 rushing yards. Following the Wolverines’ win...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Michigan Football: Chris Petersen believes Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines have 'great shot' of beating Ohio State

The Big Ten East champion will be decided at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Nov. 27 when Michigan faces Ohio State in the latest installment of The Game. Of course, the rivalry matchup has been an Achilles heel for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is an all-time 0-5 against the Buckeyes since taking over the Wolverines program in 2015. Former Boise State and Washington head coach Chris Petersen, however, is a believer that this could finally be the year Harbaugh gets over the hump in what will be a top 10 showdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jim Harbaugh’s Ohio State comments

In his seven seasons as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh has accomplished a lot. But one thing he has yet to do is defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes. Harbaugh is the only Michigan coach to lose all of his first five games against the Buckeyes. Meanwhile, Michigan has lost eight straight to its Big Ten nemesis and 15 of the last 16 overall. The implications could not be bigger for Michigan, especially since the winner of this game will be in the driver’s seat to play for the Big Ten title and perhaps make the College Football Playoff.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

What was Jim Harbaugh’s record vs. Ohio State as a player?

Jim Harbaugh is looking for his first win against Ohio State as Michigan head coach. But what is Jim Harbaugh’s record vs. Ohio State as a player?. The Michigan Wolverines are just days away from their biggest game of the season, and it is not hyperbole. After defeating the Maryland Terrapins, Michigan is now 10-1 on the season and move on to face the rival Ohio State Buckeyes, who hold an identical record. A spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff hangs in the balance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Eleven Warriors

Ranking Jim Harbaugh's Five Glorious Losses to Ohio State

When Jim Harbaugh arrived at Michigan ahead of the 2015 season, folks around the nation were predicting a new 10 Year War between the Michigan Man and Urban Meyer. But as you know, that's not how it turned out. Instead, Meyer went a cool 4-0 against Harbaugh before passing the...
OHIO STATE
Maize n Brew

Jim Harbaugh’s leg caught on fire during Penn State game

It was windy and cold at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon — with temperatures hovering in the upper 30’s. Michigan OLB Aidan Hutchinson described the weather as “a little windy, a little nasty”. It was the type of fall day that required some space heaters outdoors. The space heaters sure...
NFL
