Conversing with the enemy: A Sixers-Kings preview with Jillian Adge

Hey friends! Heard there was a game today and decided that my time sabotaging the Lakers franchise from within was a complete and total success, so I'm back and ready to lightly write about our Kings, in between random rants. How was LA, you ask? Oh it was great. Mongolian BBQ, relaxing walk on the beach with loved ones, nearly getting caught in the crossfire of a fight at Staples Center... I'm sorry.. I mean The Crypto.com Arena... while watching the Timberwolves go up 30 points on the Lakers - it was all I could ask for. Hey, speaking of the Timberwolves: the Kings have a game today in Minnesota! Will Sacramento stoop to the level of their competition? Can the Kings build on their blow out of the Detroit Pistons? Will Taurean Prince's father read this and realize I was the Kings fan giving him the quiet go ahead to whomp the 12 drunk Lakers' fans sitting next to me on Friday night? Let's talk Kings basketball!

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO