Starting Saturday, the Copper Kettle To Go is hosting a longstanding community tradition to ensure that children in need don’t go without this Christmas. Each year, the Wilton-Lyndeborough Women’s Club hosts a Giving Tree. With assistance from the local school district, families who are in need submit the ages for their children and their requested gifts, which are written on a paper star and hung on the Giving Tree. Community members claim a star and buy the gifts, which are returned to the Giving Tree location with their star, to be distributed for Christmas.

WILTON, NH ・ 11 DAYS AGO