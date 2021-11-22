Local public company SurgePays' CEO on getting uplisted to Nasdaq, completing $19.8M public offering

Semrush Holdings, Inc. , a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, announced the pricing of the public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, consisting of 4,000,000 shares to be issued and sold by Semrush and 1,000,000 shares to be sold by existing stockholders of Semrush, at a public offering price of $20.50 per share. In addition, Semrush has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discount. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021 subject to customary closing conditions.
