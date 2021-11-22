Local public company SurgePays' CEO on getting uplisted to Nasdaq, completing $19.8M public offering

Semrush Holdings, Inc., a leading online visibility management Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) platform, announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed public offering of 5,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock, consisting of 2,500,000 shares to be issued and sold by Semrush and 3,000,000 shares to be sold by certain existing stockholders of Semrush. Semrush is also expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of Class A common stock. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO