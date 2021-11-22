ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ray Donovan: The Movie Trailer, Art and Premiere Date

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime has released the trailer and key art for Ray Donovan: The Movie, set to premiere on Friday, January 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Ray Donovan: The Movie will replay across all platforms on Saturday, January 15 at 8:15 p.m. and Sunday, January 16 at 8:15 p.m. The film...

www.vitalthrills.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Showtime to air 'Ray Donovan' film on Jan. 14

The Showtime crime drama "Ray Donovan," canceled last year after seven seasons and 82 episodes, has an airdate for its previously announced movie sequel. The pay-cable channel on Monday released a trailer and announced that "Ray Donovan: The Movie," with Liev Schreiber reprising his title role, is set to premiere on Jan. 14. Showtime, which announced the film in February, said in August it would be released this winter.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Ray Donovan: Showtime Teases Follow-Up Movie for Cancelled Series (Watch)

Ray Donovan fans, listen up! Showtime has released a trailer and revealed the premiere date for the follow-up film for the cancelled drama series. Viewers who were surprised by the cancellation will now receive closure though the door is reportedly being left open for more. Liev Schreiber, Katherine Moennig Jon...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Liev Schreiber Is Back as Ray Donovan in First Trailer for New Film

Watch: How Did Liev Schreiber Celebrate Golden Globe Nom?. Ray Donovan is back, and Mickey better watch out. On Monday Nov. 22, Showtime released an all-new bone-chilling trailer for Ray Donovan: The Movie, which premieres on Friday, Jan. 14. The film picks up where season seven left off back in January 2020, with Mickey (Jon Voight) on the run and Ray (Liev Schreiber) determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’: New Trailer & Premiere Date For Roku’s Holiday Movie

UPDATED with full trailer: Just a day after Halloween and Zoey and Mo of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist are ringing in the holidays over at their new home – Roku. Watch the new trailer for the movie holiday-themed film based on the Emmy-nominated musical series above. On her first holiday without her father, Zoey (Jane Levy) attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do. The film is also set to pick up where Season 2 left off. Set to debut on the Roku Channel on Dec. 1, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will see Zoey’s cast members...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
Person
Pooch Hall
Person
Eddie Marsan
Person
Katherine Moennig
Person
Liev Schreiber
Person
Jon Voight
Person
Dash Mihok
Person
Kerry Condon
TVLine

Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age Premiere Date Set at HBO — Plus, Trailer Pits New Money Against Old

It’s game on in the lavish trailer that HBO dropped Thursday for The Gilded Age, Julian Fellowes’ eagerly anticipated Downton Abbey follow-up set in 1880s New York. In the dramatic promo for the period piece, set to debut on Monday, Jan. 24 (at 9/8c), Good Fight star Christine Baranski’s snooty Agnes van Rhijn explains to penniless niece Marian (Meryl Streep’s daughter, Louisa Jacobson) that “power belongs to Old New York, my dear, not the new. “Never the new,” she adds… just time for us to get a peek at The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon as nouveau-riche Bertha Russell, whose efforts to gain entry...
TV SERIES
MassLive.com

How to watch ‘Hawkeye’ with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld this week: Premiere date, trailer, cast

Another “Avenger” is getting a spinoff series as “Hawkeye” premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The series starts at the holidays, when Hawkeye is gearing up to leave his superhero ways behind and focus on his family. When a masked villain begins terrorizing the city once again, he is forced to take action and fight crime. When he encounters the “villain,” he learns it is actually the well-known Marvel comics archer, Kate Bishop.
TV & VIDEOS
The Oregonian

How to watch the drama series ‘Kamikaze’ on HBO Max: Premiere date, cast, trailer

A series rooted in tragedy, trauma and inner growth is coming to HBO Max this week. “Kamikaze” premieres on HBO Max on Sunday, Nov. 14. The project, based on the novel “Muleum” by Erlend Loe, is about the experiences of an 18-year-old named Julie. After losing both her parents in a plane crash, the teen goes into emotional turmoil and travels away from her home in Denmark to other parts of the world to reignite her passion for life.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Reno 911: The Hunt For QAnon’ Special Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+; Teaser Trailer Released

Paramount+ has set Thursday, December 23 for the premiere of the new Reno 911 special The Hunt For QAnon. The streamer also released a teaser trailer (see below). On a mission to track down the one and only Q, the one behind all QAnon conspiracies, Reno 911: The Hunt For QAnon follows the deputies from the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea, ultimately escaping only to discover that they’ve landed at Jeffrey Epstein’s old island. It stars the original Reno 911 cast, including Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts. Lennon, Garant, Kenney-Silver, Yarbrough, Nash, Alazraqui, McLendon-Covey executive produce along with John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny Devito, Peter Principato, Christian Hoffman and David Lincoln. Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts serve as producers. Garant also directs the special.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Showtime
IBTimes

‘The Christmas Contest’ Hallmark Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

Hallmark Channel’s very merry holiday season continues with the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, “The Christmas Contest.” The film, starring Candace Cameron Bure and John Brotherton, premieres Sunday night. The film is definitely a treat for fans who watched the two on Netflix’s “Fuller House” for five seasons, where...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy