Aspen, CO

Aspen set to open with 1 percent of total terrain skiable

By Spencer McKee
 5 days ago
Photo Credit: Adventure_Photo (iStock).

It's official – Aspen will be opening up two of its four mountains on Thanksgiving Day, but don't expect much skiable terrain.

According to the Aspen Snowmass Facebook page, Aspen Mountain and Snowmass will each have snow-covered trails open to slopegoers come November 25, with Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk set to open later, on December 11.

According to a report from the Post Independent, 50 acres of terrain will open at Aspen Mountain and seven acres of terrain will open at Snowmass. Uploading and downloading for access will be required at each resort due to a lack of snow coverage on lower trails.

Combined, the 57 acres is roughly one percent of the total skiable terrain at the four Aspen resorts. Between Snowmass (3,362 acres), Aspen Mountain (673 acres), Buttermilk (470 acres), and Highlands (1,010 acres), 5,515 total acres of skiable terrain is available for those headed to the area.

Last year, Aspen Mountain and Snowmass opened the day before Thanksgiving, on November 25 with 100 acres and 86 acres, respectively. Panda Peak at Buttermilk opened on Thanksgiving, staying open through that Saturday, and Thunder Bowl at Aspen Highlands was open with 50 acres for Thanksgiving only.

Strictly looking at Aspen and Snowmass, the 57 acres set to open this year is a 69 percent decrease from the 186 that opened at these spots on the first day of the season last year.

The Roaring Fork Watershed, where Aspen is located, is part of the greater Colorado River Basin. This river basin is currently at about 74 percent of the median to-date snowpack, which is actually ahead of the statewide 64 percent of the to-date median. Last year, snowpack in this part of the state was slightly higher, though not in a very notable way. Distribution of the snow may have varied.

It's been a slow start to the ski season in Colorado thanks to limited natural snow. A round of widespread snow is expected to hit the state this week, but it probably won't add too much to the overall snowpack.

OutThere Colorado

Things to do this weekend in Denver and beyond: Downtown ice skating, zoo lights and more

Union Station illumination, ice skating downtown, zoo holiday lights, The Nutcracker and more are on this list of things to do this weekend in and around the Denver area. Skaters were disappointed last year, but the Downtown Denver Rink returns this weekend for its 11th season. Ice time in Skyline Park, 16th and Arapahoe streets, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 20.. Hours will change after Christmas Eve. Skating is free, skate rentals $7 for ages 12 and under, $9 for 13 and over.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next snowstorm might hit Colorado

A mostly dry November will continue into Thanksgiving weekend in Colorado, with mild weather and above average temperatures expected around the state. Mapping from the National Weather Service shows no winter weather hitting Colorado over the next week, with below-average precipitation expected over the next two weeks. An above-average chance...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

CDOT's Safety Patrol works to clear highway crashes as quickly as possible to keep traffic moving

Nov. 27—The crash that hit Interstate 225 in Aurora at the height of the evening rush hour was garden-variety: A sedan smashed into the back of a sport-utility vehicle, and nobody was hurt. But the wreck quickly backed up northbound traffic all the same, with the heavily damaged Toyota Camry stuck, its engine dead, in one of the middle lanes near Colfax Avenue. John "Boston" Alborghetti knew just what to...
TRAFFIC
OutThere Colorado

11 reasons to be thankful for Colorado outdoors

Around this time every year, we’re asking outdoorsy Coloradans to give thanks to the places they adore the most. Let their gratitude inspire your own (and tell us what you're thankful for in the comments section at the end of the story):. John Fielder, Summit County, renowned nature photographer. I...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado recreation area certified as a new official 'Dark Sky Park'

The International Dark Sky Association (IDA) officially named the Top of the Pines natural space (TOP) in southwestern Colorado as the state's newest Dark Sky Park on Tuesday. Top of the Pines is a 175-acre recreation area located in Ouray County and is the sixth location in Colorado to be certified as a Dark Sky Park, including Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mesa Verde National Park, Curecanti National Recreation Area, Slumgullion Center, and Hovenweep National Monument.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

56-degree temperature swing makes Colorado town coldest in nation

According to the National Weather Service, the coldest place in the United States on November 23 was a town in Colorado's notoriously frigid San Luis Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the temperature dropped to -1 degree Fahrenheit in Alamosa on Tuesday. Weather tracking on Weather Underground shows that this dip occurred around 6:30 AM. On Tuesday, Alamosa shared the title for coldest spot in the country with Bodie, California – a historic state park near the Nevada border that's found at 8,379 feet...
COLORADO STATE
