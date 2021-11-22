Boris Johnson defends ‘incredibly generous’ social care reform plan

Brexit has led to UK firms paying tariffs on up to £9.5bn of exports - despite Boris Johnson’s claims of a “tariff-free” deal, an investigation has revealed. In other news, MPs are set to vote on whether to scrap the controversial standards reforms that sparked Westminster’s sleaze row.A motion to rescind the so-called Leadsom amendment, which looked to establish a review of the MPs standards investigation process and delay Owen Paterson’s suspension for breaking lobbying rules, has been tabled by Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg for Monday.It comes as the prime minister admitted for the first time that he could have handled the Paterson affair “better”. Read More Owen Paterson: Labour’s North Shropshire by-election candidate vows to ‘bring back decency’Voters want to reverse Brexit amid shortages and EU clashes, polls showBoris Johnson ‘undermined’ Alok Sharma at Cop26 with climate hypocrisy, says Labour

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO