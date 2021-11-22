ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson defends ‘incredibly generous’ social care reform plan

By Kate Gill
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson defends his plans for social care funding reform amid a looming backbench revolt. Ahead of today's vote, MPs warned they...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I don’t believe it’: Anger as Nadine Dorries dismisses MP’s allegation of groping by Boris Johnson’s father

Nadine Dorries says she does not believe a fellow Conservative MP’s allegation that she was groped by Boris Johnson’s father, sparking anger.Caroline Nokes has accused Stanley Johnson of smacking her on the backside – one of two allegations against him of inappropriate touching, prompting Labour to demand an investigation.But, asked about Ms Nokes’ allegation, Ms Dorries told a Daily Mail interviewer: “I don’t believe it happened.”The culture secretary said: “I have known Stanley for 15 years. He is a gentleman. It never happened to me. Maybe there is something wrong with me.”Ms Nokes criticised Ms Dorries for having “used...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson should start listening to his critics – instead of slamming the door on them

Had enough of Peppa Pig yet? Parents with preschoolers needn’t answer because I’m aware that they’ll reply: “Of course we bloody have.” I’ve been there.Nope, it’s Boris Johnson’s rambling train wreck of a speech to the CBI, in which he was quick to wax lyrical about the cartoon porker that I’m talking about. It created quite the storm and jump-started a discussion about the prime minister’s job performance and the government’s failure. But in truth, this was hardly the first incoherent word salad he’s served up and it won’t be the last.A much bigger problem concerning the government’s behaviour...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Former cabinet secretaries tell Boris Johnson to stop blocking reforms to curb sleaze

Every living former cabinet secretary has told Boris Johnson to stop blocking reforms to curb sleaze – one urging MPs to act if he refuses to do so.A watchdog’s report, calling for the prime minister to lose the power to decide whether to launch investigations for alleged breaches of the ministerial code, has been gathering dust for three years.Despite public anger over the Owen Paterson and second jobs scandals, the government is again poised to reject handing the decision to a truly independent body.Now the former civil service heads – to prime ministers stretching from Margaret Thatcher to Mr...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson admits defending Owen Paterson was ‘total mistake’

Boris Johnson has said it was “a total mistake” to try to defend Owen Paterson from punishment for repeatedly breaking lobbying rules, adding that he fully accepted that what his former Conservative colleague had done was wrong. In a sometimes uncomfortable appearance before the Commons liaison committee, Johnson said his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Brexit tariff fees revealed as MPs to vote on sleaze reforms

Brexit has led to UK firms paying tariffs on up to £9.5bn of exports - despite Boris Johnson’s claims of a “tariff-free” deal, an investigation has revealed. In other news, MPs are set to vote on whether to scrap the controversial standards reforms that sparked Westminster’s sleaze row.A motion to rescind the so-called Leadsom amendment, which looked to establish a review of the MPs standards investigation process and delay Owen Paterson’s suspension for breaking lobbying rules, has been tabled by Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg for Monday.It comes as the prime minister admitted for the first time that he could have handled the Paterson affair “better”. Read More Owen Paterson: Labour’s North Shropshire by-election candidate vows to ‘bring back decency’Voters want to reverse Brexit amid shortages and EU clashes, polls showBoris Johnson ‘undermined’ Alok Sharma at Cop26 with climate hypocrisy, says Labour
POLITICS
Indy100

Dominic Raab somehow shoehorns in Brexit to defend Boris Johnson on sleaze

Dominic Raab has given his backing to Boris Johnson’s handling of the Tory sleaze scandal by managing to shoehorn the topic of Brexit to defend him.The deputy prime minister was on BBC Breakfast this morning (November 18) when topical questions were broached with him on how he thinks the government has managed the recent sleaze row among the Conservative Party.It comes after Tory MP, Owen Patterson was recently found guilty of breaching parliament’s lobbying rules, yet the government made MPs toe the line and vote against giving Patterson a 30-day suspension.Though this then backfired after there was a public...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
The Independent

Boris Johnson hails ‘incredible bravery’ of taxi driver David Perry caught in Liverpool hospital bomb

Boris Johnson has hailed the "incredible bravery" of a taxi driver caught up in the terrorist bombing outside Liverpool Women's Hospital.The prime minister was speaking to reporters while on a visit to a medical centre in London on Monday, some 24 hours after one man died and a second was injured following the blast on Remembrance Sunday.Mr Johnson said he could not comment on specific details because the investigation is ongoing but praised the taxi driver, who has been named locally as David Perry."It does look as though the taxi driver in question did behave with incredible presence of...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Fury over social care betrayal: Care tsar Andrew Dilnot slams Boris Johnson for watering down cap on costs and warns poorer pensioners in north of England will be hardest hit - but PM insists his reforms will deliver 'massive improvement for whole country'

Boris Johnson's decision to water down his new cap on social care costs has been slammed by the original architect of a proposed major overhaul of the care sector. The Government yesterday slipped out small-print relating to its social care reforms which mean that means-tested support from local authorities for the less well-off will no longer count towards the £86,000 cap.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Social care changes will be remembered as Boris Johnson’s ‘poll tax’ moment

Boris Johnson’s social care changes are being sold as a fair proposal, since everyone is being treated the same, in terms of cost to them. As someone who lived through it, this is the same argument deployed by the Thatcher government to defend the poll tax. Technically true, socially irrelevant. I wonder if, deep down, prime ministers recognise the moment their fate is sealed?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Boris Johnson’s rail plan: what’s in it and what was promised

Ministers say the £96bn integrated rail plan published on Thursday will deliver improvements quicker than original plans for the HS2 eastern leg and Northern Powerhouse Rail. In a foreword to the plan, the prime minister, Boris Johnson, said it been “clear that the plans – first drawn up 11 years ago – had to change”, while Covid had “altered some of the assumptions on which these schemes were designed”.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

George Osborne predicts Boris Johnson will U-turn on downgraded rail plans

George Osborne has predicted Boris Johnson will perform a U-turn on his widely criticised decision to scale back rail improvements in the north of England.Hitting out at the prime minister for lacking “ambition”, the former chancellor described the government’s proposals this week as “pretty disappointing” and highlighted the importance of marginal seats around Bradford and Leeds.His intervention comes after ministers unveiled long-awaited plans for rail in the Commons — but faced accusations of “betrayal” for breaking a pledge to build the HS3 line, between Manchester and Leeds, and the eastern leg of HS2, serving the Midlands and Yorkshire.Seizing on the...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Javid defends social care plans and promises ‘everyone will be better off’

Critics have said the changes will hit the poorest the hardest, as well as those in the North. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said “everyone, doesn’t matter where they live in the country, will be better off” under the Government’s new social care plans. Ministers have come under fire for...
HEALTH
The Independent

Ask an expert about the potential impact of the government’s planned social care reforms

Boris Johnson’s controversial social care scheme cleared the House of Commons by a margin of 272-246 on Monday night.The majority of 26 was well below Mr Johnson’s 80-seat majority, with notable absentees including former PM Theresa May and ex-health secretary Jeremy Hunt.The measure now faces further opposition as it moves to the House of Lords, where Baroness Finlay has said peers will “scrutinise” the government’s reforms “very carefully”.She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday morning: “It may be that we will say to the Commons, ‘can you think again?’ ... because, clearly, there’s a lot of disquiet”.Changes to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson may have won his Commons vote – but don’t expect this to end the battle over social care

Just when Boris Johnson is desperate to improve his frosty relations with Conservative MPs after his self-inflicted wounds over sleaze, he has upset many of them all over again with his social care reforms. The prime minister is facing a Tory rebellion over the plan he trumpeted in September, which was supposed to finally deliver his promise to “fix” a social care crisis which has bedevilled politicians for more than 20 years. Not for the first time, a Johnson promise is not living up to its billing. The government survived a vote in the Commons, with MPs approving a change...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory social care rebellion grows as ex-chief whip calls on Boris Johnson to withdraw controversial plans

The Tory revolt over social care has escalated ahead of a crunch Commons vote this evening, with a former party chief whip calling on Boris Johnson to withdraw controversial plans for a cap on lifetime costs.Mark Harper said the scheme, slipped out without fanfare last week, risks disadvantaging poorer pensioners as well as people with chronic health conditions.He said that ministers from the Department of Health and Social Care had failed to explain the thinking behind the decision to change the way the threshold for payments is calculated in a way which protects the wealthy but means the less well-off...
HEALTH
BBC

Claims about social care reform fact-checked

Plans to reform the way people pay for social care in England have been voted on by MPs. The government's proposals were approved but it faced significant opposition from other political parties and some of its own MPs - with concerns that not enough is being done to protect the poorest pensioners.
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson concedes homes may need to be sold to fund social care costs

The Prime Minister seemingly watered down a manifesto commitment by now saying no one will need to sell the home they are ‘living in’. Boris Johnson has risked further angering Tory MPs by seemingly watering down a manifesto commitment with a concession that some people may have to sell a home to pay for social care costs.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy