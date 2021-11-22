U.S. envoy returns from Ethiopia as Washington urges end to conflict

MR PRICE: Good morning, everyone, and thanks very much for joining us, especially today, for this very important topic. We wanted to offer another opportunity for you to hear an update from, in this case, our Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeff Feltman on the situation in Ethiopia. The special envoy will have some opening remarks at the top, after which he will look forward to taking your questions.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO