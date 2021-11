Villanova and Drexel Defeated in Conference Semifinal Round, Penn Falls in Final Regular Season Game. The Villanova Wildcats will not know their post-season fate until November 15 when the NCAA makes the selections to the Men’s Soccer Championships. Villanova lost a 1- 0 heartbreaker in the Big East semifinal at top-seeded Georgetown. Joe Buck scored the golden goal for the Hoyas with 39 second left on the clock in regulation. Buck deflected a shot by Chris Hegardt for the winner. The Drexel Dragons played with the #13 Hofstra Pride in the CAA semifinal. Daniel Nessler scored for the Dragons in the 18th minute to tie the game. Matthew Vowinkel scored the golden goal in the 50th minute. Vowinkel had both Hofstra goals. The University of Pennsylvania Quakers lost 4 – 1 at Harvard to end the regular season. Penn trailed 3 – 0 before Spencer Higgins found the back of the net for the Quakers. Penn had a season-high 20 shots and 7 were on goal.

