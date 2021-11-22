Making Meals and Making Merry

Burrito bowls, cheese omelets and veggie burgers are all good options for quick and tasty meals. You don't need much time to cook a healthy meal. Do you feel like you just don’t have enough time to prepare tasty and nutritious meals? If so, you’re in good company. “One excuse I often hear is that cooking and eating healthy takes too much time,” says Brittney Bearden, a sports dietitian and sports nutrition manager with Texas Health Sports Medicine in Dallas. “Learning how to make quick, easy, healthy and tasty meals is easier than you might think. While it takes a little planning, having the right food items on hand goes a long way in speeding up cooking time.”
