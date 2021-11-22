Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Maximilian Elwood, 23, following a traffic stop at the intersection of 300th Street and Highway 6 today (Monday) for Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense.

Shane Elam Rouse, 46, was arrested on Saturday for Fugitive from Justice.

Patrick Allen Clark Jr., 35, was transported from Lancaster County, Nebraska, to the Pottawattamie County Jail on November 19th on the charges of Eluding and Obedience to Peace Officers.

Shawn Michael Jenkins, 35, was transported from Lancaster County, Nebraska to the Pottawattamie County Jail on November 19th on the charges of Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash and Robbery 1st.