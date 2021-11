Kim Mulkey's first visit to the Cajundome as coach at LSU did not start pretty, but it did pay for the SEC team that drove 60 miles across Interstate 10 to Lafayette. In front of an announced crowd of 2,711, LSU (2-1) rolled to a 70-41 win over UL (2-1) on Thursday behind 17 points from Awa Trasi that included 6-of-7 field shooting and Autumn Newby's game-high 12 rebounds.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO