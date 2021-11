And just like that, the Jacksonville Jaguars have already played ten games this season. While they have lost eight games, they’ve won two, doubling their 2020 totals. Sure, they’ve had lows, their 30-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11 is probably the worst but they’ve shown signs of growth and need to use the remainder of the year to keep improving.

