ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry revealed a stake in a tiny biotech company last week that has since soared 42%

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZ65O_0d47IALV00
Scion Asset Management's Michael Burry. Jim Spellman/Getty Images
  • A 13F filing from Michael Burry's Scion Asset Management last week revealed a new stake in Scynexis.
  • Burry purchased 174,030 shares of the small biotech company, worth about $1 million.
  • Shares of Scynexis have gained as much as 42% since the 13F filing was released November 15.

Scynexis, a small biotech company that's developing antifungal therapies to combat drug-resistant superbugs, is up as much as 42% over the past week after Michael Burry of "The Big Short" revealed a stake in the company.

Burry's Scion Asset Management purchased 174,030 shares of Scynexis in the third quarter of 2021, according to its 13F filing. The position is worth about $1.2 million as of Monday, representing just 2% of Burry's $42 million stock portfolio. In other words, it's likely not a high-conviction bet for Burry.

Scynexis jumped 25% on November 15, the same day Scion released its 13F filing. With no news surrounding the company, it's apparent that followers of Michael Burry's investments decided to join him by buying shares of the clinical-stage biotech. On Monday, the stock hit a four-month high of $7.65 in early trades before paring back its gains.

Burry's $1 million position in Scynexis led to a $40 million increase in the company's market cap to $170 million, illustrating just how much influence a well-followed investor can have on a small cap company's stock price.

Despite the week-long rally in Scynexis, year-to-date performance of the biotech company remains negative at -7%.

Other moves made by Burry in the third-quarter included closing out call options in mega-cap tech names like Alphabet and Facebook, closing a put position in Tesla, and initiating a new position in aerospace defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6lsj_0d47IALV00
Markets Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Chinese wealth management firm sinks the most of financial stocks in past week

The financial stock losing the most ground in the past five sessions (with market cap of $2B or more) is Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH), down 15%, as it was downgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan on "lackluster" Q3 growth. The provider of wealth management services in China saw Q3 non-GAAP net income drop 4.2% from Q3 2020 and 16% from Q2.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech Company#The Big Short#Investor#Scion Asset Management#Alphabet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Motley Fool

2 Disappointing Stocks in 2021 That Could Be Hot Buys Next Year

Amwell's Converge system could pave the way for significant gains in the telehealth sector. Alibaba has a diverse business that will benefit from improving U.S.-China relations. Are you looking for an underrated stock that could make for a good contrarian bet in the next year? Two stocks you should consider...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
NBC4 Columbus

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day […]
MARKETS
pulse2.com

DiDi Global (DIDI) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) fell by over 5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) fell by over 5% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a Bloomberg report that Chinese regulators are asking DiDi Global...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

What happens to my shares in a stock split?

To begin, it may pay to define what a stock split is: A stock split is a simple mechanism that a listed company can employ to increase the number of issued shares while keeping its market capitalisation/ valuation the same. There are a couple of reasons a company may elect...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Growth Stock Is a Bargain Right Now

Lam Research is clocking impressive growth, thanks to spending on semiconductor equipment. Higher spending by memory manufacturers in the long run is going to be a tailwind for the stock. The company's attractive valuation and the growth in its revenue and earnings make it an ideal bet. Lam Research's (NASDAQ:LRCX)...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is It Time To Short High-Growth Stocks Amid Rising Treasury Yields?

Stocks of high-growth names on the Nasdaq took a severe hit during Wednesday’s trading session. On CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said they were not looking to buy the dip. She recommended buying stocks for their growth strategy and have a 5% or more free cash flow yield.
STOCKS
New York Post

Elon Musk sells another $1B in Tesla stock, selling spree now up to $10B

Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed Tuesday that he sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker, worth some $1.05 billion, bringing his total selling spree this month to nearly $10 billion worth of Tesla stock. Musk — the wealthiest man in the world, worth some $300 billion — made...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

AeroClean Technologies (AERC) Stock Surged Over 680% In Its Public Debut

The stock price of AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ: AERC) increased by 689.4% in its trading debut. These are the details. The stock price of AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ: AERC) increased by 689.4% in its trading debut. The company offered 2.5 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $10 per share. The stock price increased as high as $101.87, meaning that it increased by 918.7% during intraday trading yesterday.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

5 of the Most Shorted Stocks Could Be Short-Squeeze Candidates

A great lesson many investors have learned in 2021 from GameStop and AMC Theatre stocks is that a short squeeze can make you quick gains. Some Reddit investors are good at seeking out the most shorted stocks that could be short-squeeze candidates. Article continues below advertisement. It’s said that one...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

With Plenty of Positive Catalysts, Trading Canoo Stock Just Makes Sense

It’s easy to get lost in today’s popular again, high-octane field of EV stocks. But when it comes to the manufacturing of profits, Canoo’s (NASDAQ:GOEV) GOEV stock is shaping up for some bullish investors. Let me explain. Anchored by Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) pedal-to-the-metal rally over the past couple months, it’s been...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy