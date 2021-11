Cross Elementary's multipurpose has been all hustle and bustle for the past two days. To celebrate the last two days of school before Fall Break, students got to rotate through different stations that made up the school's Fall Festival. Students got to shoot hoops, play a ring toss game, bust some dance moves and participate in a variation of cornhole, among other games. Students in kindergarten through second grade participated in the Fall Festival on Monday and then the school's upper grade levels took a turn on Tuesday. The school's special area teachers operated the different stations, and incorporated students' learning into some of the games. For example, in order to shoot a basket in a game called "Swish", fifth-graders had to correctly answer three multiplication problems before they could grab a basketball.

CROSS, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO