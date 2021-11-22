A look at Seahawks' injuries after loss to Cardinals in Week 11

The Seattle Seahawks suffered a number of new injuries during their Week 11 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Coach Pete Carroll provided some updates during his postgame press conference.

Cornerback Tre Brown left the matchup early with what could turn out to be a significant injury. “He has a patellar tendon injury, and those are pretty tough,” Carroll told reporters. Carroll would not confirm whether or not the injury would be season-ending for the rookie.

Running back Rashaad Penny also left the contest early after suffering a hamstring injury. “Something in his hammy, he felt it,” Carroll explained. “We spent the rest of the first half trying to keep him warm to see if he pulled his hamstring or felt something. He kind of felt okay and got close to getting back out there, but it wasn’t quite right . . .”

Carroll also noted that linebacker Jordyn Brooks has “a hip thing that’s bothering him” and tackle Brandon Shell has a sore shoulder.

Carroll should have additional updates when he addresses the media Monday afternoon.