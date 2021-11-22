ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: With success finally coming, Boston's Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum can't hide behind youth anymore

By Justin Quinn
 7 days ago
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Boston Celtics have been on a roll as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games behind the sort of connected, engaged play fans have been hoping to see from this team for some time now.

That Jayson Tatum seems to have snapped his early-season snub certainly has helped boost the team’s fortunes, as has the play of veteran big man Al Horford and guards Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder. With Robert Williams and Jaylen Brown soon to return from injury, expectations will be high, and this team won’t have youth to use as an excuse anymore if they stumble.

On the most recent episode of the CLNS Media podcast “Celtics Beat,” hosts Evan Valenti and Adam Kaufmann are joined by the Boston Globe’s Dan Shaugnessy to talk all things Celtics, particularly how the two Jays will shoulder the load of stardom moving forward.

Watch the video embedded above to hear their takes on the two All-Star wings, and what sort of expectations they should have in the near-term future.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Bleacher Report

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: 'I Haven't Doubted Myself' Amid Early Shooting Struggles

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum isn't overly concerned about his slow shooting start this season. "I haven't doubted myself—not once," he told reporters after going 7-of-20 from the field in Monday's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. "Neither have my teammates; neither have my opponents. They still guard me closely. They don't leave me. They don't help because they know what I'm capable of. But just gotta keep working at it, keep watching film, gotta keep shooting. I'll figure it out."
NBA
lakers365.com

Jayson Tatum, Celtics torch Lakers in LeBron’s return

Jayson Tatum had 37 points and 11 rebounds as the host Boston Celtics spoiled the much-anticipated return of LeBron James in a 130-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. James finished with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting and six rebounds in 32 minutes after missing the Lakers' last eight games with an abdominal strain. Marcus Smart totaled 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Boston.
NBA
NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum explains how he's dealing with early shooting slump

The numbers don't lie: Jayson Tatum is mired in a shooting slump. The Boston Celtics forward is still averaging 23.5 points per game and dropped 23 in Monday's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. But he also leads the NBA in field goal attempts, and his shooting percentages are down across the board through 14 games: 38.6% from the floor (compared to 45.9% last season), 31.6% from 3-point range (38.6% last season) and 76.8% from the free throw line (86.8% last season).
NBA
