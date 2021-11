NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the second year in a row, the Sandhills/Thedford Knights are headed back to the State Championship. Last year, due to COVID-19 policies, the game wasn’t able to be played where it normally is held in Memorial Stadium. But this year, the Knights have managed to find their way back to the championship game and will get their chance to take the field at Memorial Stadium. Sandhills/Thedford will face off against a 12-0 Kenesaw team.

11 DAYS AGO