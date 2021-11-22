ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics injury update: Jaylen Brown, Romeo Langford available vs. Rox; Dennis Schroder, Timelord probable

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will likely have a lot more firepower at their disposal against the Houston Rockets Monday evening . The team’s injury report is showing some positive trends in terms of player health.

Star forward Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to available against the Rockets, his right hamstring strain evidently healed enough to return to action. Romeo Langford and Dennis Schroder have been dealing with ankle sprains: Langford is listed as available and Schroder as probable. Robert Williams III also is listed as probable after missing several games to left knee tendinopathy.

The team might be without the services of Josh Richardson, however. He is listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness.

While it is never wise to play down to an NBA team, the 1-15 Rockets are a solid option for the Celtics returning to get their sea legs beneath them before a showdown with East-leading Brooklyn Nets this Wednesday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

