If you have wireless-chargeable mobile peripherals in need of a charge, your Pixel 5 or 6 is there to rescue them. Jack Wallen shows you how to use this feature. With the Pixel 6 phones, there's a feature (which debuted on the Pixel 5) that allows you to use the phone to charge other wireless-charge-enabled devices (such as other phones or Pixelbud headphones). This can come in handy if you have a fully charged phone and another device that's about to run out of power. To avoid such a problem, you can simply enable Battery Share, charge the device until it's out of the danger zone, and go about your business. This could easily be the difference between getting through your day or not with your devices.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO