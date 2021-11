You come to the Nebraska football program to make history, just not this kind of history. No college football team has ever lost nine games in a year by single digits, and yet that is the medal – surely made of a rusted out, jagged Fresca can or something – that the Huskers will take from this 2021 season, that ended Friday with Iowa beating Nebraska 28-21 and Cam Taylor-Britt summarizing what many in the fan base fully understand.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO