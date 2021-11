Louis Vuitton took over Nobu in Malibu last night, marking the Nicolas Ghesquière’s annual dinner for friends of the iconic French fashion house. The event, which started several years ago as a small affair, has quickly grown to become a favorite with Los Angeles’ brightest and rising stars this year, perhaps even more so—after the pandemic put a temporary hold on the gathering. “We’ve been doing this dinner for many years now,” said Ghesquière in between greeting his guests. “This has always been a casual way to get together outside of the show schedule when we are not in a rush and really have time for a quality moment, real discussion, and to meet some of the new talent in L.A.—many of whom have become our collaborators. We’ve been missing each other, so it was nice to set up a chill moment.”

MALIBU, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO