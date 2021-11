Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson are used to facing off on NBC's The Voice. But recently, both singers took part in a friendly competition against fellow The Voice judges Blake Shelton and John Legend during the premiere episode of Jimmy Fallon's new variety game show, That's My Jam. The show is inspired by some of the fun games Fallon plays with his guests on The Tonight Show. In a sneak peek of That's My Jam, Grande and Clarkson are seen going mic to mic in a Mixtape Medley showdown, in which they sing a medley of classic hits we all know and love. The catch? The songs are given to them at random, so they have no idea what's coming next and must keep up with the lyrics! Unsurprisingly, the Grammy-winning singers handled it like the pros they are.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO