Missoula, MT

Beloved Literary Couple Establishes UM Native American Visiting Writer Fund

By Anne James
 6 days ago
MISSOULA – Native American voices will enjoy a greater prominence at the University of Montana thanks to a new visiting writer fund established by Lois Welch to honor her late husband, acclaimed author James Welch. UM will use the James and Lois Welch Distinguished Native American Visiting Writer Fund...

Missoulian

New endowment will bring Native American writers to University of Montana

The University of Montana announced Monday a new visiting writer fund established by Lois Welch to honor her late husband, acclaimed author James Welch. The James and Lois Welch Distinguished Native American Visiting Writer Fund will bring a Native American writer to campus to teach each spring semester. The position will be endowed through a gift from Lois Welch’s estate plan and the funds will be invested so that the earnings can support the program in perpetuity.
