Beloved Literary Couple Establishes UM Native American Visiting Writer Fund

Today, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Flamboyan Foundation’s Arts Fund announced their inaugural cohort of Letras Boricuas Fellows. This new fellowship aims to support emerging and established Puerto Rican writers, both in the archipelago and across the diaspora in the US. Recognizing the historically limited opportunities for Puerto Rican writers, the fellowship aims to “support Puerto Rico’s celebrated literary lineage—a discipline traditionally under-resourced and underfunded both in Puerto Rico and in the United States—illustrate the diversity of these writers’ experiences, and showcase incredible Puerto Rican literary voices.” The Letras Boricuas Fellowship provides unrestricted grants of $25,000 to each of its 20 fellows, and offers opportunities for connection and community amongst the recipients. The fellowship is open to writers of fiction, poetry, non-fiction, and children’s literature.

CHARITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO