‘Fantázomai!’ Yanni Announces NFT Collection

By Corinna Kirsch
 5 days ago
The new-age Greek artist Yanni, most famous for shredding it on multiple keyboards with a backup band of didgeridoos, Armenian duduks, harps and giant sticks, is releasing his own NFT collection and “community.”. Yanni has always existed in a metaverse of his own making, where lyricless global-fusion concerts played...

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

