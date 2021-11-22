‘Fantázomai!’ Yanni Announces NFT Collection

OneOf announces Whitney Houston NFT collection with previously unreleased full-length demo recording. Whitney Houston’s iconic talent and legacy is being celebrated with a debut NFT collection by OneOf, the green music NFT platform backed by Quincy Jones. This exclusive collection culminates in a single “OneOf One Iconic” item, which is an early never-before-heard full-length song demo recording that Houston made at age 17. This recording will be auctioned in December, with auction details revealed on December 1st at OneOf.world, a two-day immersive art, music and NFT experience during Miami Art Week. The winner of the auction will have personal access to this recording in their OneOf Vault along with a digital video created by breakout 17-year-old artist Diana Sinclair, who has recently been featured in TIME, Teen Vogue and Hypebeast.
Comments / 0