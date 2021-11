Does art imitate real life? Not always, according to some. Some claim that prosecutors have actually used music lyrics, particularly hip-hop lyrics, as evidence against defendants in court to win their case. If you wrote about killing someone in your lyrics, does it necessarily mean you're reliving some sort of real-life incident? Now, NBC says that two New York lawmakers want to ban this practice, citing freedom of artistic expression. Does writing songs about crime mean one may have actually committed such a crime? Are lyrics protected free speech?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO