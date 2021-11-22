Kirby Smart Updates Injury Report

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday afternoon following a 56 to 7 victory over Charleston Southern on Senior Day.

As the Bulldogs begin to prepare for their final regular-season game of the 2021 schedule against in-state rival, Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs are (11-0) and are one win away from likey clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff. The only remaining question is, will they be the No. 1 overall seed or not.

Kirby Smart on the latest on the injury report:

Feel good about all three of them. Nolan practiced all week last week, Jamaree did too, but just not as much. Chris hasn't practiced, but we feel good about him getting back out there.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

