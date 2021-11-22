ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sintilimab Plus Bevacizumab Biosimilar Injection Yields Improved PFS in nsqNSCLC

By Ariana Pelosci
cancernetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with EGFR-mutated non-squamous non–small cell lung cancer who progressed following EGFR-TKI therapy experienced a progression-free survival benefit following treatment with sintilimab plus a bevacizumab biosimilar injection and chemotherapy. Improved progression-free survival (PFS) was observed among patients treated with sintilimab (Tyvyt) plus a bevacizumab (Avastin) biosimilar injection (Byvasda) combined...

