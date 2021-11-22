ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mookie Betts Asks Dodgers Fans For Help Deciding Wedding Hashtag

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp next are Betts and Brianna Hammonds, who are days removed from assisting the...

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers make wild mistake signing failed LA Angels starter

Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
MLB
The Spun

Trevor Bauer Reportedly Makes Decision On His Contract

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract. The deal includes a $32 million player option for the 2022 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on Bauer’s deal. He’s reporting that Bauer will exercise his player...
MLB
atlantanews.net

Yasiel Puig settles civil suit, seeks MLB return

Yasiel Puig announced Saturday he had settled a civil suit for sexual assault and hopes to return to MLB next season. Puig, 30, released a statement saying he had paid his accuser in order to avoid a May 2022 trial. Puig said he wanted to fight the case in court,...
MLB
Lone Star Ball

The problem with signing Chris Taylor

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder/jack of all trades Chris Taylor is the new hotness right now. At a time when versatility is highly prized, Taylor is hitting the market as the most versatile player on the market. He played every position except first base, pitcher and catcher in 2021. Over the past several seasons with the Dodgers, he’s provided Los Angeles the flexibility to mix and match with their starting lineups, moving Taylor around to wherever he might be needed. As teams are looking to emulate that approach, they are looking for Chris Taylor-esque players, and, well, whaddya know, Chris Taylor himself is on the free agent market, and they don’t get more Chris Taylor-esque than the original model.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Latest on Max Scherzer, Trey Mancini and Kris Bryant

With the Atlanta Braves' World Series win Tuesday comes the beginning of free agency in Major League Baseball, and several big names are on the market for big contracts and potential new homes. Max Scherzer and Kris Bryant are among those names, and both elite players will be seeking contracts...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers eyeing another former Cy Young candidate?

After coming up short in this year’s playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be going back to their fundamentals: acquiring another big name. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported this week that the Dodgers are interested in former Cy Young candidate Sonny Gray, having engaged in trade talks with the Cincinnati Reds. Fellow Reds starter Luis Castillo was also included in those discussions, Nightengale adds.
MLB
bosoxinjection.com

Red Sox rumored to have interest in signing a Dodgers All-Star

The Red Sox could steal Chris Taylor away from the Dodgers. Chaim Bloom’s vision for rebuilding the Boston Red Sox was expected to follow a similar blueprint to the one his old mentor Andrew Friedman used to turn the Dodgers into a juggernaut. We didn’t realize that plan involved prying several of his players away from Los Angeles.
MLB
The Spun

Dodgers Reportedly Signed Veteran Starting Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their pitching staff on Monday afternoon. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers have signed free-agent left-hander Andrew Heaney. Heaney spent the first half of the 2021 season with the Angels before he was traded to the New York Yankees. He struggled with both...
MLB
Yardbarker

Dodgers: Agent Reveals Max Scherzer's Primary Focus in Free Agency

This winter, there will be quite a few highly coveted starting pitchers on the market, and they will no doubt be pursued by plenty of competitive teams. Clayton Kershaw, a longtime Dodger, is slated to hit free agency, but his chances of remaining in Los Angeles are high. While Max Scherzer's future, on the other hand, seems to be up in the air.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Teams that should sign Max Scherzer in Free Agency

Max Scherzer is a free agent for the second time in his career. He’s a three-time Cy Young Award winner and was sensational for both the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He’s the type of guy who can come in and not only help a team...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees left-hander signs with Dodgers

A former New York Yankees left-hander got MLB free agency rolling Monday, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Free-agent LHP Andrew Heaney in agreement with Dodgers on one-year contract, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. Deal is for more than $8 million - the amount Robbie Ray got from the Blue Jays a year ago. Heaney, as @JoelSherman1 noted, viewed as similar upside play.
MLB
FanSided

3 potential destinations for Clayton Kershaw in free agency

After the Los Angeles Dodgers decided not to give Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer, he’s now an unrestricted free agent. Who could sign Kershaw as a free agent?. With Clayton Kershaw officially entering into free agency, there’s a ton of interest around where the legendary pitcher could land. The Los Angeles Dodgers chose not to give their longtime star a qualifying offer and now Kershaw has the freedom to look around and find a new team if he so chooses.
MLB
MLive.com

Former Tigers first-round pitcher signs with Los Angeles Dodgers

Beau Burrows is headed to Los Angeles. The 2015 first-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers announced on his personal Twitter account Tuesday evening that he has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which will likely include a Spring Training invitation in March of 2022. Burrow...
MLB
audacy.com

4 potential landing spots for Max Scherzer in free agency

Seven years after signing a $210 million deal with the Washington Nationals in free agency -- which we ranked as one of the greatest deals in MLB history -- Max Scherzer is again a free agent. And even as he prepares for his age-37 season, Scherzer remains among the best...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Could this Marcell Ozuna trade be a successful salary dump for both teams?

As Braves fans, we have been patient. Too patient. On May 29th, Marcell Ozuna was arrested for domestic assault and since then, he’s been placed on the restricted list and news has been slow. The latest has his legal charges lessened, and while I won’t get into that, this doesn’t really impact what MLB’s punishment might be, and my guess is that Ozuna will be suspended for a lengthy portion of the 2022 season.
MLB

