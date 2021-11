The old saying goes: “I haven’t seen you in a month of Sundays,” which implies that you haven’t seen someone in an extremely long period of time. We have been thrust into a recurring and new version of a seemingly endless string of days with the imposed monthlong Black Friday sales strategy. Leave it to corporate America to again overindulge in their commercial endeavors to oversaturate the public with a month of Sundays — or, in this case, a month of Fridays, painted black.

