As the MHSAA Class 2A Playoffs enter their third week, we’ve got four matchups that could go either way. The North hasn’t really had a dominant team and the South features one team with a chance to knock off undefeated Scott Central and two more vying for the same opportunity. Here’s a look at all four games set for Friday night and what we might expect to see in each of them.

ACKERMAN, MS ・ 13 DAYS AGO