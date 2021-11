A recent study aims to improve evaluation of fatty liver in ultrasound scans to increase hepatology referrals and predict significant liver fibrosis. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become the most common form of liver disease in the United states, with its prevalence rising in conjunction with obesity rates. A lack of screening guidelines for fatty liver means it is most often diagnosed incidentally once patients show elevated liver enzymes or an echogenic liver on abdominal ultrasound. A recent study aims to improve the evaluation of fatty liver in abdominal imaging and identify factors that predict significant fibrosis and specialist referrals.

