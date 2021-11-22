Notable Bengals PFF grades from Week 11 win over Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals turned a close game into a blowout in Week 11 during the 32-13 takedown of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Along the way, the Bengals received some pretty interesting grades from Pro Football Focus.

For the offensive line that seemed to struggle with Maxx Crosby all day, left tackle Jonah Williams actually ended up as the team’s highest-graded offensive player at 80.7. Right tackle Riley Reiff, though, had a 60.5 and a team-worst 34.5 pass-blocking grade.

Quarterback Joe Burrow understandably had one of the worst-graded games of his career at a 57.8, which makes sense given his 20-of-29 line for 148 yards and one score, averaging just 5.1 yards per attempt.

Joe Mixon, despite rushing for 123 yards and two scores on 30 carries, had a 64.6 grade, presumably because of the many runs that went for negative yardage.

Defensively, Trey Hendrickson predictably led the way with an 89.1 overall grade while securing a sack and forced fumble. Second behind him was corner Eli Apple at an 87.1, as his big bounceback game featured an interception. They were two of just four defenders to grade better than a 70.0 on the day.

Of note, safety Jessie Bates mustered a 56.4 grade and linebacker Logan Wilson had a 50.8. Linebacker Germaine Pratt had a team-worst 25.8.