ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Notable Bengals PFF grades from Week 11 win over Raiders

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V18u9_0d46z88800

The Cincinnati Bengals turned a close game into a blowout in Week 11 during the 32-13 takedown of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Along the way, the Bengals received some pretty interesting grades from Pro Football Focus.

For the offensive line that seemed to struggle with Maxx Crosby all day, left tackle Jonah Williams actually ended up as the team’s highest-graded offensive player at 80.7. Right tackle Riley Reiff, though, had a 60.5 and a team-worst 34.5 pass-blocking grade.

Quarterback Joe Burrow understandably had one of the worst-graded games of his career at a 57.8, which makes sense given his 20-of-29 line for 148 yards and one score, averaging just 5.1 yards per attempt.

Joe Mixon, despite rushing for 123 yards and two scores on 30 carries, had a 64.6 grade, presumably because of the many runs that went for negative yardage.

Defensively, Trey Hendrickson predictably led the way with an 89.1 overall grade while securing a sack and forced fumble. Second behind him was corner Eli Apple at an 87.1, as his big bounceback game featured an interception. They were two of just four defenders to grade better than a 70.0 on the day.

Of note, safety Jessie Bates mustered a 56.4 grade and linebacker Logan Wilson had a 50.8. Linebacker Germaine Pratt had a team-worst 25.8.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Release Wednesday Update On TJ Watt

There was some good news to be found on the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report this week. Linebacker T.J. Watt was able to practice in limited capacity on Wednesday. Watt missed Sunday night’s loss to the Chargers with hip and knee injuries sustained against the Lions. Some more positives: Steelers coach...
NFL
National football post

Bengals, Raiders stare down must-wins in contest

The Cincinnati Bengals and host Las Vegas Raiders will each try to end a two-game losing streak that has dampened a promising start when they meet on Sunday. The Bengals (5-4) and Raiders (5-4) were each atop their respective divisions a few weeks ago but are now seeking a much-needed victory to prevent them from falling further out of playoff contention.
NFL
FanSided

Bengals and Raiders are in a similar spot entering Week 11

Just three weeks ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were on top of the NFL world. They were fresh off a blowout win over the hated Baltimore Ravens and with that win, moved to the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. Well, life came at the Bengals fast. In Week 8,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#American Football#Bengals Pff#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Las Vegas Raiders#Pro Football Focus
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Final Bengals-Raiders prop grades

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Green Bay Packers at the Minnesota Vikings, the Cincinnati Bengals at the Raiders, the Dallas Cowboys at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Los Angeles Chargers in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL betting trends — Week 11: Bengals get edge over Raiders

Cincinnati (-1, 51) at Raiders: The Raiders are 2-5 ATS in their past seven games this season. They are 2-3 ATS at home this season after a 2-6 straight-up home record last season. Eight of the past nine games at Allegiant Stadium have gone over the total. The Bengals have failed to win or cover their past two games, and their past three games have gone over. Edge: Over and Bengals.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Bengals game

Three quick takeaways from the Raiders’ 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:. A negative trend continued to badly hurt the Raiders. They not only made mistakes, but often at the worst times. The Raiders had forced the Bengals into a punting situation in the first...
NFL
FanSided

Weekly MVPs from Cincinnati Bengals blowout Week 11 win

The Cincinnati Bengals committed to the run, played stout defense and clean football throughout four quarters, only committing one penalty all game in a 32-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in a pivotal matchup. Here are the Week 11 MVPs. Cincinnati Bengals Weekly MVPs. Offensive MVP: Joe Mixon. It...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Journal-News

ANALYSIS: Back on track -- 5 takeaways from Bengals’ win over Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on track. Coming out of the bye week after two straight losses, the Bengals put together a 19-point fourth quarter to turn an otherwise close game into a blowout, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 32-13 on the road Sunday. Cincinnati led just 10-6 going into...
NFL
FanSided

Cincinnati Bengals: 3 best prop bets for week 12 vs Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers in what will be the second meeting between these two in the 2021 season. The Bengals are 6-4 and sitting in second place in the division and a No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs while Pittsburgh is 5-4-1, third in the division, and on the outside of the playoffs looking in longingly.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch the NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL action on Sunday afternoon from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Steelers will look to rebound after a 41-37 loss to the Chargers last week which put them at 5-4-1 on the season. Meanwhile, the Bengals had a nice bounce-back game against the Raiders where Joe Burrow and company put up a 32-13 win to bring them to 6-4.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy