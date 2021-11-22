What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football before Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Game is almost here, as both Michigan football and Ohio State are set to match up as 10-1 teams, the winner getting to advance to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship game.

The Buckeyes have controlled the rivalry the past few decades, with the Wolverines having only one win since 2003. To get the first win since 2011 — 10 years ago now — the maize and blue will need a strong defensive performance and solid offense.

With the big week finally here, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media for his weekly press conference and shared more about the state of the team now that Ohio State is finally up next. Here is everything he had to say.

On his guarantee as a player, and how he'd react if one of his players guaranteed a win

“Well, Gene, I know some people like to get up and pontificate about a thing they did in the past and have a lot of long stories about that, but I’m not one of those kind of guys.”

How have the seniors taken ownership of this team and this game?

“Yeah, how have they done it? They’ve just worked like crazy. Worked daily, weekly, monthly. Just wrung everything out. This is everything they’ve been working for, planning for, put themselves to be in this position.”

What does this game mean to him, stakes-wise? Is it more than just bragging rights?

“It’s both, really, right? It’s both those things — both those teams have a lot on the line. It’s a true playoff in that sense. In the College Football Playoff world, this is the start of the playoffs. The team that wins will advance, the team that doesn’t won’t. It is that, it’s also the big game, The Game, the rivalry.”

On the team's time of possession

“Yeah, it’s great complementary football being played by our team this year. Time of possession has been something we’ve been really good at, sustaining drives, picking up first downs offensively, not turning the ball over. Defense has gotten stops, special teams has gotten the ball back for the offense in really good field position. All those things — offense, defense, special teams, have been extremely good in terms of complementary football.”

What's the buildup of the week like for the quarterback?

“For everybody. Everybody — coaches, players. It’s about having good days, even great days. You want these to be the best days we’ve had all season. The best meetings, best practices, great days. And then go play the game. The individual role, understanding your role, preparing for what your role is gonna be, stay in that role and even star in that role is what our guys are preparing for. “

What has he seen from Ohio State's defense on film?

“Really athletic. The defensive front is long, athletic. Very physical. Really good at taking on blocks, defeating blocks, taking on blocks, condensing holes with their athleticism and length and their physicality. Blocking is gonna be at a paramount. Again, it will be channeling Bo and Woody — blocking and tackling. The game will in large part come down to it.”

On the team's demeanor on a weekly basis and how it changes this week?

“Exactly, and it’s what I said earlier when you asked how the players, how they’ve handled themselves. That’s how they’ve handled themselves. It’s been get to work and find another guy to work with them, work beside them. It’s been contagious.”

What has Jay Harbaugh done on special teams this year?

“He’s done a tremendous job. I’m really so proud of our special teams and how much pride each guy takes in it. Each guy knowing their role. Each guy understanding their role. Each guy staying in their role, and guys starring in those roles. Jay has done a great job coordinating it, been creative. Has them prepared each and every week. And he does the tight ends, which also are prepared and doing well each and every week.”

Thoughts on Blake Corum's Thanksgiving donation to families in Ypsilanti

“Just blown away by it, really. I know Blake and I know his dad, James. Just phenomenal, phenomenal — I know Nikhai Hill-Green went along as well. I know them. I know what kind of gesture that is. It’s genuine, heartfelt. And my second impression was why wasn’t I doing something like that? I was just watching film all day. It’s an amazing young man.”

What kind of schematic advantage can Mike Macdonald give the defense?

“I think that’s something that all the coaches and players on both teams are trying to figure out right now. Been spending weeks, spending every minute they can to answer that same question. We’ve got both sides approaching it that way.”