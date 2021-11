The Rule 5 Draft has been called, at times, a bit of a needle in a haystack exercise. Players not protected on their team’s 40-man roster are eligible for a reason. But every year, big league talent is found from that haystack. Last year alone saw outfielder Akil Baddoo get taken by the Tigers and work his way into being an everyday player who posted a 2.1 WAR, according to Baseball-Reference, and right-hander Garrett Whitlock join the Red Sox and become a huge part of their playoff bullpen, finishing with a 3.0 WAR.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO