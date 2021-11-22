ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How Old Is Mrs. Claus? There Are A Few Theories

Cover picture for the articleAlthough people have become more accepting of the aging process (afterall, age is just a number and you can’t control getting older) it’s still a bit taboo to ask about someone’s age. But when you’re a wide-eyed child, you can get away with a lot, including this somewhat nosy inquiry. Specifically...

Henry County Daily Herald

Santa & Mrs. Claus visiting McDonough Square in December

McDONOUGH — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making several special visits to McDonough this holiday season. Starting on Dec. 4, all the way from the North Pole, the Claus’ will be available to take pictures with local families on the Square. The pair will be on stage this year to ensure social distancing.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Village Living

Santa, Mrs. Claus to visit The Summit for holidays

The Summit will be hosting two events this month to celebrate the holiday season. On Dec. 9, Mrs. Claus will be hosting an interactive workshop to celebrate National Christmas Card Day from 4-7 p.m. All ages are invited to come create and decorate cards, enjoy a storytime and have their...
FESTIVAL
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham couple plays Santa, Mrs. Claus for the holidays

CHATHAM, Va. — Carl and Anne Burke might be your average retired couple during normal times of the year, but every holiday season, they dust off their Christmas gear and dress up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Going into 22 seasons, Carl taught at Hargrave for 34 years, teaching chemistry...
CHATHAM, VA
northcountrynow.com

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus visit Ogdensburg

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made an appearance at Ogdensburg’s annual Holiday Light Up the Night Parade Saturday night, Nov. 20. The 10th annual holiday parade was hosted by the Lions Club of Lisbon and Ogdensburg, and the City of Ogdensburg. NCNow photo.
OGDENSBURG, NY
romper.com

When Is Santa's Birthday? The Answer Might Surprise You

As your family prepares for Santa Claus’s arrival this Christmas, your children may want to plan an extra special menu for the man in red. After all, he works up an appetite traveling all around the world. Maybe they suggest making a plate of Christmas dinner leftovers to keep them from going to waste, a veggie-packed smoothie to give him energy for all his deliveries, or even a birthday cake to celebrate his special day. If they suggest the latter, however, you’ll have to tell them that Saint Nick wasn’t born on Christmas, leading them to ask when Santa’s birthday is.
romper.com

How Tall Is Santa Claus? Old Saint Nick Has Some Height to Him

As the Christmas season approaches, images and IRL versions of Santa Claus will start appearing in just about every window display and on every street corner. In seeing so many different Old Saint Nicks, your child may start to inquire about his appearances to suss out the real man in red from the phonies (or, as you may explain, the proxies). They might ask about his height, weight, and even hair color. You can explain not knowing his weight (that’s private information, afterall) and his hair is an obvious white hue given his age, but your child may be adamant about knowing Santa’s height. Fortunately, if your child won’t stop asking “how tall is Santa Claus,” there is some pretty solid research on the topic so you can answer with confidence.
Times-Herald

Allegany's Santa House opens Saturday with Santa, Mrs. Claus

ALLEGANY — The Santa House in the village of Allegany will open Saturday after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19. Located next to the Village Municipal Building on East Main Street, the Santa House will be open from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Santa will arrive by Allegany fire truck, escorted by village police.
ALLEGANY, NY
TheInterMountain.com

Old Brick slated to offer Claus Caper

ELKINS — For the past decade, The Old Brick Playhouse team has worked closely with Santa Claus to present holiday train excursions in downtown Elkins. From snowballs to giant mugs of hot chocolate, the Old Brick Playhouse celebrates Christmas big, and this year is no exception. On Dec. 11 and...
ELKINS, WV
tworivertimes.com

Mrs. Claus Carries on a Family Tradition

LINCROFT – Maureen Starace knows how important Santa Claus is to children – the man, the story, the image. The Matawan resident has been a longtime Monmouth Museum employee, working as a docent and helping to coordinate children’s crafts programs and most recently working in conjunction with The Arc of Monmouth County on a project called Making Art Possible.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
discoverestevan.com

Mrs. Claus Is Coming To Town!

The usual tradition of Santa Claus making his way to each community to ask every excited girl & boy what their heart desires for Christmas is something to be cherished. This year will be extra special. For this year, Mrs. Claus will also be making her way to town for a Christmas story-time event!
romper.com

30 Catchy Elf On The Shelf Boy Names

If you’re welcoming a new Elf on the Shelf into the family this year, you’re going to need a name. Whether your kids have already come up with the perfect moniker, you’re having a family vote, or you need some inspiration, there are plenty of elf boy names to choose from if your family decides your new addition is a boy.
radionwtn.com

Santa, Mrs. Claus Arrive In Downtown Paris

Paris, Tenn.–Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at the Santa house in downtown Paris this morning, ready to listen to the Christmas wishes of children. The Santa house will be open from today through December 19 and is located on the northwest corner of the Henry County Courthouse lawn. Karis Stutzman,...
PARIS, TN
parentherald.com

Old Navy Creates Santa Claus School to Train New, Diverse Santas

Old Navy is supporting diversity this holiday season by launching a Santa Claus school to train new Santas from different cultural backgrounds. The company said that they want all children in the U.S. to have proper representation thus they should have a Santa they can identify with. In a statement,...
ABC 4

Santa and Mrs. Claus land in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4)- On the morning of Friday, November 26, Santa and Mrs. Claus made a grand entrance at the Station Park mall in Farmington. There were no flying reindeer in sight, though the famous couple did maintain their tradition of using air travel to quickly bridge the distance from the North Pole. This year, the pair selected a slightly less bumpy mode of travel – a helicopter.
FARMINGTON, UT

