The 49ers toppled the Trevor-Lawrence-led Jaguars in Jacksonville 30-10 Sunday, climbing to 5-5 on the season and rekindling playoff hopes. While the 49ers have looked much improved over the past two weeks, one must acknowledge that the only reason they are still in the playoff hunt at this point in the season, at 5-5, is due to the fact that there are a lot of mediocre teams in the NFL this year, and few great ones.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO