Trial pushed back for former Outcome Health execs

Has for decades been lauded as one of the steadiest growing and most successful manufacturers in the Midwest. But for serious students of business ITW represents something beyond that: It’s the one company that has taken the lead in embracing the 80/20 principle of business—roughly stated, 20% of your customers account for 80% of your sales, or 20% of your workers produce 80% of your products. PRIVATE INTELLIGENCE Welcome to Private Intelligence, Crain's exploration of the issues that matter to owners and managers of Chicago's privately held companies. Check out our complete coverage here. If Glenview-based ITW helped establish 80/20, which is actually derived from research done by Italian economist Vilfredo Pareto more than a century ago, it’s the Chicago consulting firm Strategex that is spreading the message. Family-owned Strategex has hired a dozen ex-ITW executives in the past 15 years and deployed them to corporate clients of all kinds looking for new ways to grow. Strategex was founded in 1993 by a former Baptist minister, Peter Philippi. He is 74 and semi-retired today as chairman with the firm, which employs 35, and is run by his son David, 43, the CEO. An edited conversation with David Philippi follows. Crain’s: The Italian Pareto gets credit for first devising 80/20, but is there one American who was instrumental in getting it accepted on these shores? Philippi: Credit goes to John Nichols, the CEO of ITW from 1982 to ’95. Under his leadership 80/20 was introduced into every facet of their organization as a holistic business model. And 80/20 was the guiding principle introduced to all the companies they acquired over the years. After leaving ITW, Nichols took it on to the Marmon Group when he led that company and elsewhere. People find that once you adopt 80/20, it’s hard to run a company any other way. You can’t unknow it. But 80/20 has never been taken that seriously in business schools. You’re unlikely to encounter it at Harvard or Wharton. When I went through business school at Lake Forest 80/20 got superficial attention at best. They would teach you accounting and forecasting but not from an 80/20 angle. I ended up analyzing problems differently from other students and my professors—looking through a different lens. Nobody discouraged me. I think they appreciated the diversity of thought that I brought to campus. As for ITW, I don’t think they’ve ever promoted 80/20 very publicly. It was the differentiator that made them better than others. They didn’t necessarily want others to understand it. Does 80/20 get better acceptance with private firms? We’ve consulted with companies with $28 billion in sales and with $8 million in sales and 80/20 can apply to both just as well. Public companies tend to be more risk averse and therefore more tentative in applying it. Private firms are often more willing to be experimental and entrepreneurial. Also, their operating systems usually aren’t so entrenched as they are at older public companies. The 80/20 lesson goes contrary to many accepted business strategies, doesn’t it? In business school and elsewhere you’ll often hear things like “treat every customer like it’s your only customer” or “no job is too big or small.” That’s absolutely wrong. We counsel clients that you have to treat everybody fairly, but not equally. Airlines are a great example. They get 80% of their revenue from frequent business travelers who represent 20% of their customers. That 20% gets preferred status and gets treated better and people seem to accept it. And 80/20 is not just about customers. It applies to customers and products and workers and suppliers and all your operations. But most simply, we go to a client and ask how many important customers they have. The answer is often thousands. They take a machine gun approach to landing customers. We tell them they ought to be taking a sniper approach, concentrating on the critical few customers who make the biggest sales impact. Focus on the ones who matter. If everyone is important to you, then nobody is important. Good business is about making choices. Instead of offering thousands of products maybe you offer just hundreds.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO