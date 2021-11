The 35th Annual Christmas and Candlelight are set for Friday, December 10, and Saturday, December 11, at Historic Washington State Park. This has always been one of my favorite events of the year because of that old-fashioned feel you get when touring Old Washington. This small community comes together to decorate this quaint little town with 19th-century style decorations and thousands of luminaries that line the streets and grounds of this vintage town that reminds me of something you would see in a Norman Rockwall painting.

