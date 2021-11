What does it take to tailor your killer MBA application from Round 1 to a fresh batch of business schools in Round 2? Once you’ve done the hard work of reflecting on where you’ve been, where you want to go, and how an MBA is going to get you there, it’s tempting to plug your winning story into play for each program on your list. I mean, if it’s good enough for Chicago Booth, it’ll be equally compelling for Columbia or London Business School, right? Now that you’ve got your story straight, can’t you just cut and paste?

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO