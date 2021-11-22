Top 25 best football games for Android phones and tablets

Any football fan will be thrilled to get the latest edition of Fifa, and the most recent game release from EA, in their Christmas stocking this year. Released on 1 October this year, the game is now available on Xbox, PS4, PS5, Stadia and PCs.With England making the Euro 2020 final, it's been a big year for football fans, and the latest EA Fifa release is here in time for Christmas to top off the football fun.With the addition of some of the greatest players of all time, such as Robin van Persie, Beckham and Cafu, lovers of the game...
Comments / 0