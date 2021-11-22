Top 25 best football games for Android phones and tablets

After all these years, Google still doesn't provide an easy way to see if a mobile game offers controller support. So I've taken it upon myself to compile the best Android games out there that contain functional controller support, and since this is a running list I've been updating over the last few years, we now have a robust list of 40 games, five of which are new (changelog at the bottom). Not only is controller support extremely useful for Chromebooks, tablets, and Android TV devices, thanks to their large screen that make touch controls uncomfortable or impossible. So if you're like me and prefer to play with tactile controls, this roundup is for you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO