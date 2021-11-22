ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Top 25 best football games for Android phones and tablets

By Pocket Gamer staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're itching to kick things off early, why not dabble in a few football games for Android? If you haven't checked in on this quietly burgeoning scene, you might be surprised how...

Figure Fantasy enters soft launch in select regions on Google Play

Figure Fantasy, Komoe Technology Limited's 3D figurine-themed mobile game, has now been soft-launched for Android users in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, and Indonesia. Available on Google Play, the idle game lets players collect and play with in-game figurines from November 16th at 11:00 AM to November 29th at 11:59 PM (UTC+8).
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

The Best Gaming and PS5 Deals to Shop This Weekend: Consoles, Controllers, Monitors and More

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Gamers are in for a treat this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with deals on dozens of high-tech gear that will add a competitive edge to any gaming experience. GameStop, in particular, has come out with some of the best deals of the year for Black Friday. Save up to 50% on gaming laptops, keyboards, mouses and webcams, and up to 60% off coveted games...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Top 10 Free Multiplayer Games For Android

Gaming on Android devices has become tremendously popular in recent years. That’s probably due, in large part, to the fact that there are a large number of single-player and multiplayer Android games available for free. Multiplayer games in particular have become especially popular as spending time with friends online, rather than in person, has become more natural.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

40 best Android games with controller support in 2021

After all these years, Google still doesn't provide an easy way to see if a mobile game offers controller support. So I've taken it upon myself to compile the best Android games out there that contain functional controller support, and since this is a running list I've been updating over the last few years, we now have a robust list of 40 games, five of which are new (changelog at the bottom). Not only is controller support extremely useful for Chromebooks, tablets, and Android TV devices, thanks to their large screen that make touch controls uncomfortable or impossible. So if you're like me and prefer to play with tactile controls, this roundup is for you.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Kingdom Clash is a battle simulator out now on Android worldwide

Kingdom Clash - Battle Sim takes you on a journey to a medieval realm where you take part in epic battles to fight for the freedom of your kingdom. It has just been released on Android worldwide. About Kingdom Clash. Casual Azur Games has just released Kingdom Clash - Battle...
VIDEO GAMES
Esquire

The 17 Best Android Accessories to Seriously Upgrade Your Smartphone or Tablet

The smartphone skirmish between iPhone and Android is getting tired. Honestly, just let the Apple users have their pedestal—it’s not worth it. If you own an Android phone, be it a Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, Motorola Edge, or Oppo Find, you know how valuable it is—gotta trust your gut. iPhone, with its lineup of iOS, Retina display, squared-or-rounded-off edges, and cost, isn't the sun around which we all revolve.
CELL PHONES
pocketgamer.com

Gaia Project is an asynchronous strategy game letting you take control of a galaxy, out now on Android and iOS

Starting off as a PC game, Gaia Project is a strategy-based game created by Digidice. It launched on Steam on May 31st and has now finally been ported over to the ever-growing mobile gaming space. Gaia Project is set in a galaxy called Terra Mystica, featuring 14 different factions who want to colonize the galaxy peacefully without causing too much of a revolt.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Dont Party: Pixel Z has finally arrived on Android

Wingjoy Games has just launched its latest simulator, Dont Party: Pixel Z, on Android. It's a pretty popular title in China and the English version was released on iOS a couple of months back, and now it has finally arrived for Android. About the game. Dont Party: Pixel Z has...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Little Big Robots. Mech Battle is a PvP multiplayer robot battling game, out now on Android in select countries

Little Big Robots. Mech Battle is a fast-paced multiplayer battle game featuring giant robots. Each robot is unique, be it design or skill-wise. As you might have already guessed, you play as a robot and take down enemy robots controlled by other players worldwide. The main objective here is to win every battle, even if that requires you to crash the entire city.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Top 25 best iOS multiplayer games for iPhone and iPad

Games are great. But as is the case with most things in life, they can be a lot more fun with other people. Whether you're stalking strangers online (wait, that sounds weird) in a tense Battle Royale, clobbering your buddies in a local multiplayer brawler, or teaming up on the same device for an RPG adventure, playing with others takes things to the next level. That's why we've come together as a team to create this, a list of the top 25 best mobile multiplayer games for your iPhone or iPad.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Best ‘Fifa 22’ Black Friday deals 2021: Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch and more

Any football fan will be thrilled to get the latest edition of Fifa, and the most recent game release from EA, in their Christmas stocking this year. Released on 1 October this year, the game is now available on Xbox, PS4, PS5, Stadia and PCs.With England making the Euro 2020 final, it's been a big year for football fans, and the latest EA Fifa release is here in time for Christmas to top off the football fun.With the addition of some of the greatest players of all time, such as Robin van Persie, Beckham and Cafu, lovers of the game...
FIFA
pocketgamer.com

Download and stream your favourite from Gameloft Games on High Scores: Music from Gameloft Games

How often do you find yourself enjoying the game you’re playing because of its enthralling soundtrack? Some soundtracks in games are so amazing you just feel like playing it to hear them. I can’t count the number of songs I’ve obsessed over simply because I heard them while playing. Gameloft, a company at the top of creating and publishing games has churned out hits like Asphalt 9: Legends, Modern Combat 5: Blackout, Sniper Fury and more, all of which had magical music to listen to to while you play.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Top 15 best offline mobile games

Do you have a weak internet connection or constantly travel but still want to enjoy playing games? Well, we have created an exhaustive list of a dozen offline mobile games that can be played without having an active internet connection just for you. A bit more than a dozen even.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

One Hand Clapping, a unique game that makes you solve puzzles by singing and humming, is launching next month on Android and iOS

One Hand Clapping, a rather unique puzzler, has finally received its ultimate launch date. Initially slated to release mid last year, the game has been slightly delayed but now it is coming out next month on December 14th. It is going to be a massive launch because One Hand Clapping is releasing on literally every platform (PS4, XBOX ONE, Nintendo Switch, Steam, Epic Games, GOG Games, the App Store, Google Play, and Galaxy Store) all at the same time. It sounds like a mammoth task, but Bad Dream Games is all set to give all its fans - regardless of platform - an early Christmas.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Snakelikes - The best five mobile games like Snake

Modern games often wear their influences on their sleeves, and we're seeing that more and more with the new trend of sub-genres. Things like Souls-likes, Roguelike games and even Metroidvania all link back to older games immediately with their names. Terms like this quickly capture the idea of a game and give you a clue about what's in store when you start the game. So, why are certain classic games immune to this genre-fication? Where are the Snakelikes?
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Girls X Battle 2 codes and how to redeem them

You can redeem any of the active Girls X Battle 2 codes below to get some rewards including free gems, girl shards and some other goodies. Keep revisiting this page every once in a while, as we will update it whenever we get our hands on new codes. A new...
VIDEO GAMES

