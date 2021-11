The Pixel 6 series is now a favorite subject in the Android community. We can’t say the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the best but they are certainly two of the more popular Android phones these days. Google has done a great job updating the design. The features have been improved. Specs are upgraded and the devices use the tech giant’s very own Tensor chip. But like previous Pixel smartphone releases, the Pixel 6 arrived with some issues. They are not major that would require a recall–just a software update as a quick fix.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO