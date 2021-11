The University of Minnesota Extension Service will be hosting the Soil Management Summit December 14 and 15, 2021 in Mankato. If I remember correctly this big conference has been in the past called the Strip Till Conference, Conservation Tillage Conference, Ridge Till Conference and maybe others. While the titles have changed the theme of the conference has not! I was pleased when I received the news release from Claire LaCanne Extension Educator in Rice and Steele County not only that it would be in person but also close by in Mankato!

