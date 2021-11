SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake is ready and poised to give everything they have as they attempt to upset the second-seeded Seattle Sounders this Tuesday evening. It has been a long break between matches following the heroics that unfolded in Kansas City on Decision Day when Damir Kreilach scored the game’s only goal in the final seconds to secure a playoff position for Real Salt Lake. Since then, captain Albert Rusnák has travelled across the world and represented his national team where he scored a brace against Malta while the rest of the team stayed in Utah and rested, recovered, and prepared for Seattle.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO