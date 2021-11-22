ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

De Bruyne and Guardiola shortlisted for Fifa award

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin de Bruyne has been shortlisted for the Fifa Best 2021 awards. The Manchester City playmaker is up...

www.bbc.com

Houston Chronicle

Man City midfielder De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirus

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne contracted the coronavirus while on international duty with Belgium and is isolating, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday. Guardiola said De Bruyne found out on Wednesday that he had tested positive. He is back in England and is vaccinated. The midfielder will...
Reuters

Man City's De Bruyne tests positive for COVID-19

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty with Belgium, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. De Bruyne, 30, played in Belgium's 1-1 draw with Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday. He will miss City's home matches against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday as well as Paris St Germain in next week's Champions League group stage.
Tribal Football

Man City ace De Bruyne: My future not tied to Pep

Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne insists his future isn't tied to manager Pep Guardiola. The Belgium star admits he cannot imagine playing for another manager at this stage, though says he won't follow him should he ever leave. Instead, De Bruyne believes Guardiola's coaching legacy is so strong that...
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
AFP

Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'

From a bronze statue unveiled in Naples to humble offerings of flowers at his childhood home in a Buenos Aires slum, people around the world mourned the death one year ago Thursday of football great Diego Maradona. Outside his humble childhood home, bouquets of flowers and messages piled up -- one reading: "You gave us heaven."
Tribal Football

De Bruyne angry with Belgian debate over Man City salary

Kevin de Bruyne has defended the wages he earns at Manchester City. The midfielder's wealth has been questioned in some circles inside homeland Belgium. “I earn a huge amount, but that is only a theme in Belgium. This is how pictures are always taken when the Rode Deuvils come together. Nice, but soon it's about our car or clothes. Why? This is never discussed with other millionaires. This is how you make people jealous and angry," says De Bruyne in MidMid.
Tribal Football

De Bruyne expects Man City target De Ketelaere to leave Club Brugge

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne expects Charles De Ketelaere to leave Club Brugge. The pair are now working together with Belgium and De Bruyne is a fan of De Ketelaere, who has been linked with City. "I've seen too little of him to say… Against us the second match...
wsau.com

Soccer: Messi, Ronaldo and Salah on shortlist for FIFA Best Men’s Player award

(Reuters) – Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are among the 11 players shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award, the world governing body said on Monday. The trio are joined by last year’s winner Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Manchester...
The Independent

‘It’s complicated’: Rafael Benitez struggling with Jean-Philippe Gbamin situation

Everton manager Rafael Benitez admits he is dealing with a complicated situation surrounding Jean-Philippe Gbamin The Ivory Coast international has endured a terrible time since joining from Mainz in August 2019, missing virtually two years with consecutive thigh, Achilles and knee injuries.He has managed just 282 minutes of football and his Premier League comeback against Wolves earlier this month ended in ignominy when he was hauled off at half-time having looked well short of the level required.Since then he has only featured as an 89th-minute substitute in the goalless draw at home to Tottenham – a match in which Benitez...
timbers.com

Thorns FC's Christine Sinclair named to shortlist for The Best FIFA Women's Player Award

Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair was named a finalist for the 2021 The Best FIFA Women's Player Award it was announced today. The Burnaby, B.C. native contributed five goals and one assist in 16 matches as she helped lead the Thorns to a treble-winning season of a 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup title, a 2021 Women's International Champions Cup title and the 2021 NWSL Shield.
